Colts sign tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year extension reportedly worth more than $21 million

On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they had signed tight end Jack Doyle to an extension. His agent, Buddy Baker, reports that it's a three-year deal, while Ian Rapoport reports that it's worth more than $21 million, and up to almost $24 million with incentives.

The seventh-year tight end had a big day against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, as he caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 loss. While fellow tight end Eric Ebron stole most of the headlines last year with his 13 touchdowns, Doyle has actually outperformed him this season. Through 12 games, Doyle has recorded 36 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

Doyle went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, and was actually given his first chance in the NFL with the Titans. The Colts' rivals waived Doyle as part of their final roster cuts in 2013, and Indianapolis claimed him off waivers.

Through seven seasons and 96 regular-season games, Doyle has caught 236 passes for a total of 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 236 receptions rank fifth in Colts history among tight ends, and the 80 catches he recorded in 2017 are the second most in a single season by a tight end in team history.

Doyle has been a solid player for the Colts off the field as well, as he was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award in 2018. The annual award recognizes a player for their courageous play and contributions to the community.