Colts sign tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year extension reportedly worth more than $21 million
Doyle has played a big role the Colts' offense over the past few years
On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they had signed tight end Jack Doyle to an extension. His agent, Buddy Baker, reports that it's a three-year deal, while Ian Rapoport reports that it's worth more than $21 million, and up to almost $24 million with incentives.
The seventh-year tight end had a big day against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, as he caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 loss. While fellow tight end Eric Ebron stole most of the headlines last year with his 13 touchdowns, Doyle has actually outperformed him this season. Through 12 games, Doyle has recorded 36 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns.
Doyle went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, and was actually given his first chance in the NFL with the Titans. The Colts' rivals waived Doyle as part of their final roster cuts in 2013, and Indianapolis claimed him off waivers.
Through seven seasons and 96 regular-season games, Doyle has caught 236 passes for a total of 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 236 receptions rank fifth in Colts history among tight ends, and the 80 catches he recorded in 2017 are the second most in a single season by a tight end in team history.
Doyle has been a solid player for the Colts off the field as well, as he was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award in 2018. The annual award recognizes a player for their courageous play and contributions to the community.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Petition made for Vick to not be captain
Not everyone likes Vick as a Pro Bowl Legends captain
-
Week 14 bet tips, plus Rivera's legacy
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 14 lines
-
Dalvin Cook says he'll play vs. Lions
The star Vikings running back exited Monday's loss to Seattle early with a shoulder injury
-
Best bets: Chiefs stun Patriots, more
Can Tom Brady have success against a Chiefs defense that has been playing well? Jason La Canfora...
-
Week 14 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Brown apologizes to fans, NFL teams
Brown hasn't played in the NFL since being waived by the Patriots amidst a second report of...
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game