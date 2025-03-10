The Indianapolis Colts continue to shower new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with new toys on the opening day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

They agreed to terms with Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum on a four-year, $60 million deal earlier in the day on Monday, and in the evening, they agreed to sign San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $60 million deal, per NFL Media. Ward's contract will come with $35 million guaranteed including $20 million in the form of a signing bonus.

Ward's 41 pass deflections since joining San Francisco in 2022 are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL in that span, trailing only four-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward (45), six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay (42) and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion corner Darious Williams (42) -- according to TruMedia. The 28-year-old's 23 passes defended in the 2023 are the most by a player in a season since 2021 and the most by a 49er since the stat became officially tracked in 1999, per CBS Sports Research. That production in the 2023 season en route to San Francisco earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and eventual Super Bowl berth resulted in Ward's sole Pro Bowl nod and All-Pro selection (second team).

A fresh start in moving to Indianapolis may have been an ideal outcome since he recently opened up about the PTSD he suffered through after the death of his 1-year-old daughter. Ward will join Bynum in moving to Indy after each signed a contract with a total value of $60 million. Bynum is one of four players with at least 300 tackles and seven interceptions in the last three seasons along with All-Pro 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, Pro Bowl Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III and Pro Bowl Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love. They'll aim to tighten up a secondary that allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game (229.4) in 2024.