Gardner Minshew is headed back to the AFC South. Per NFL Media, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with the 26-year-old quarterback Thursday. NFL Media reports Minshew's deal is for one year and includes $3.5 million fully guaranteed. Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator turned Colts head coach Shane Steichen is bringing his backup signal-caller with him to Indy.

Minshew spent the past two seasons backing up Jalen Hurts in Philly. He started two games last season, a six-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and a 10-point loss to the New Orleans Saints. In those two contests, Minshew threw for 629 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Washington State product was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He ended up starting 12 out of 14 games played in his rookie season after Nick Foles was injured in the season opener, and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while going 6-6.

The Colts are of course resetting after a disappointing 4-12-1 campaign which saw the firing of head coach Frank Reich. After the release of Matt Ryan, the Colts have just Foles and Sam Ehlinger on roster at quarterback.

Indianapolis holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and are expected to select their quarterback of the future. Kentucky's Will Levis, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are the three signal-callers our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts currently have the Colts selecting on opening night next month.