The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season drastically shifted during Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles that will sideline him for the remainder of the year. Now 8-5 and without their starting quarterback, it's no longer a given the Colts make the postseason. And now, rookie Riley Leonard isn't 100% healthy either.

Jones looked like a legitimate MVP candidate after he helped the Colts win seven of their first eight games. Indy was undoubtedly one of the surprise teams of the NFL season, but the Colts have to move forward without one of their most important players. With Anthony Richardson still on injured reserve after fracturing his orbital bone, rookie Leonard is expected to step in if healthy.

Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Leonard is dealing with a right knee injury after the loss in Jacksonville, but that he will "hopefully" be available for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. How Leonard fares in practice this week should determine whether he makes his first career start.

To quickly recap the Colts QB issues, Jones is out with a torn Achilles, Richardson is still on injured reserve and now Leonard is dealing with a knee issue. The only other quarterback the Colts have is Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad. The nephew of two-time Super Bowl winner Mark Rypien joined Indianapolis in October when Richardson suffered his eye injury. He is 2-2 as a starter in his career in games played for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

"Excited about him, obviously a guy that's been doing it for a long time," Steichen said when the Colts added Rypien. "Heard a lot of great things about him. He was in Minnesota there for a little bit with Daniel (Jones). Daniel's got great things to say about him and his preparation, his work. Obviously played some good ball there in Denver."

Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards and one interception in his first extensive NFL action on Sunday, and also rushed for a touchdown. The sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame led the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff National Championship game last year, where they fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 16 games played, he completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Leonard also racked up 906 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns on the ground.

The Colts have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL. After playing in Seattle, they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 and the Jaguars in Week 17, before finishing the season in Houston against the Texans. According to SportsLine, the Colts have a 6.7% chance to win the division, and 45.7% chance to make the playoffs.