The AFC South features three teams with records over .500, and two of those squads face off in Week 13 on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts. Houston has won three in a row despite being without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud for all three of those contests, while Indianapolis is 8-3 and aims to rebound from an overtime loss to Kansas City last week.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts are three-point favorites, according to the latest Texans vs. Colts odds. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Colts are -164 money line favorites (risk $164 to win $100), while the Texans are +138 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Colts -3, over/under 44.5

The Colts are 8-3 overall and 7-4 against the spread as they've been one of the NFL's top stories this season. They're also 6-5 to the Over through 11 games. The Texans' offense has struggled, as evidenced by their 3-8 mark to the Over, but their defense has been elite, which is a big reason why Houston is 6-5 overall and 5-6 ATS.

Model's Texans vs. Colts score prediction, picks

The model has Indy winning in more than 60% of simulations, but it sees more value backing the underdog Texans on the money line. The model has the Colts covering in half of simulations, and the Over hitting in 52% of sims.

Texans vs. Colts score prediction: Colts 26, Texans 21

