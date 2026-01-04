AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season when the Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans, with Houston looking to potentially win the division. The Texans have won eight games in a row and defeated the Colts as part of that winning streak. Indianapolis will give Riley Leonard the start after trying to make a playoff push of their own by bringing Philip Rivers out of retirement when Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The Colts will try to play spoiler, as Houston needs a win and a Jacksonville loss to win the division and get a home playoff game.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds at DraftKings, and the total is 38.5. The Texans are -613 money line favorites (risk $613 to win $100), while the Colts are +447 underdogs. Before making any Texans vs. Colts picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Colts vs. Texans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Colts vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Texans -10.5, over/under 38.5

The Texans are 9-7 against the spread on the season despite being 11-5 overall, while the Colts are 7-7-2 ATS after starting out hot and fading down the stretch. Indianapolis is 8-8 to the Over on the season but Houston is 5-10-1 thanks to a phenomenal defense.

Colts vs. Texans SGP

Over 38.5

Woody Marks anytime touchdown scorer

C.J. Stroud Over 218.5 passing yards

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Colts vs. Texans score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model is high on the road team. It has the Colts covering the spread in 57% of simulations and winning outright in 34% to bring value as +455 underdogs. The model has the Over hitting in 65% of simulations.

Colts vs. Texans score prediction: Texans 28, Colts 20

