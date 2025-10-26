Polar opposites in the AFC South standings face off in NFL Week 8 as the Indianapolis Colts (6-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-6) on Paramount+. The hosts came up big on both sides of the ball in Week 7 and held off the Los Angeles Chargers for a 38-24 road victory. Meanwhile, the Titans failed to score any second-half points in a 31-13 home loss to the New England Patriots their last time out. Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) will miss Sunday's matchup.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Indianapolis is a 15-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Colts -15, over/under 47.5

The Titans are allowing 27.4 points per game while scoring a league-low 13.7 points. Cam Ward is completing just 57.6% of his passes and has a 4-5 TD-INT ratio through seven games, while also being sacked an NFL-leading 30 times. His fumble for a Patriots touchdown in Week 7 was more proof the rookie still has a lot to learn, but he also isn't getting any help from a running back duo of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears that is only averaging 75.7 yards on the ground.



Meanwhile, Indy tops the NFL with 33.1 average points per game. Jonathan Taylor continues to lead the league with 99.6 rushing yards per game, 37 rushing first downs and 10 TDs -- plus, he hasn't fumbled the ball once. Daniel Jones is maintaining a 71.0 completion percentage and is averaging 8.4 yards per pass with 10 touchdowns. The defense hasn't been as good at stopping the pass (255.4 yards allowed) as it has been at stopping the run (90.3 yards allowed), although opponents are still being held to just 20.0 points per outing.

Model's Titans vs. Colts score prediction, picks

The Colts are 5-2-0 ATS overall and 3-1-0 ATS at home this season, plus they have won each of the last five head-to-head matchups. Meanwhile, the Titans are 2-5-0 ATS in 2025 and haven't won at Lucas Oil since 2022. This game has the largest spread of the week, and the SportsLine model projects Indianapolis will cover it in 57% of simulations. Titans vs. Colts score prediction: Colts 36, Titans 17

You've seen the model's best bets for Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 8 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.