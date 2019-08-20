Colts to hold Andrew Luck out of practice this week, provide more information on how they'll determine his Week 1 status

Andrew Luck's absence from Indianapolis Colts' practices will last for at least another week. On Tuesday, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich announced that the Colts will keep Luck out of practice for the remainder of the week, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Luck, the Colts' starting quarterback since being the No. 1 overall pick back in 2012, continues to deal with a high-left ankle injury that is a result of the calf strain he also continues to deal with. Reich said that the issue regarding Luck remains a matter of "full speed movement vs. pain threshold."

Additionally, Reich said that the Colts are hoping to determine Luck's status for their Week 1 matchup with the Chargers by next Monday. Indianapolis reportedly had "guarded optimism" last week with regard to Luck being ready to go in Week 1.

Reich's announcements on Tuesday comes a week after the Colts said that they will keep Luck out of playing this preseason. Indianapolis will host their Bears this Saturday before wrapping up the preseason with a road game next Thursday against the Bengals.

Injuries have plagued Luck over the past several years. After beginning his career with 51 consecutive starts, a shoulder injury forced him to miss two days during the first half of the 2015 season. He then missed the final seven games of that season after suffering a lacerated kidney and a partially torn abdominal muscle.

The shoulder injury Luck sustained in 2015 bothered him throughout the 2016 season, eventually forcing him to undergo surgery in January of 2017 that kept him out for the entire season. Luck returned to Pro Bowl form in 2018, playing in all 16 regular-season games and leading the Colts to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Former Colts quarterback, Peyton Manning, someone who also knows a thing or two about overcoming injuries, gave Luck a vote of confidence when he attended a Colts' practice last week.

"I know he wants to be out here," Manning said, per Wish-TV's Anthony Calhoun. "I know that's always the hardest thing when I was not playing with him not being out there. You wanna be out there participating. I know he's dying to get out here and be back as soon as he can. I'm pulling for him to be healthy for Week 1 when it really matters and counts. I feel pretty good about him being out there."

With Luck still on the mend, Jacoby Brissett will remain Indianapolis' starting quarterback during the preseason, followed by Chad Kelly and Phillip Walker. The trio combined to complete 30-of-44 passes for 309 and two scores with no interceptions in the Colts' second preseason game against the Browns.