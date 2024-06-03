Dallas Clark's name will soon forever be forged with the Indianapolis Colts. The franchise announced Monday that they will be inducting the tight end into their Ring of Honor. Clark is now the 19th member of the Colts Ring of Honor, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Dwight Freeney, Bill Pilian, Tony Dungy, and others.

"The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement coupled with the announcement. "In today's game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play. He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor."

Clark played nine of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Colts, beginning in 2003 when the club drafted him with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Iowa. He blossomed into one of Manning's most trusted targets throughout his tenure and was a part of the franchise's victory in Super Bowl XLI. During that run in the 2006 playoffs, Clark put together two 100-yard games, including a 137-yard performance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

"Congrats to my good friend Dallas Clark. Colts 2024 Ring of Honor Inductee!" Manning said in a social media post following the announcement. "Incredible player and teammate!"

Clark ranks ninth on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list (4,887), seventh in receiving touchdowns (46) and fifth in receptions (427). He is the club's all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns for a tight end.

Clark is also one of eight tight ends in league history to have at least 100 receptions in a season.