Three years after the Philadelphia Eagles lost their offensive coordinator to the Indianapolis Colts, the latter has lost its own OC to the City of Brotherly Love, with the Eagles on Thursday reportedly hiring Nick Sirianni as their next head coach. In the wake of Sirianni's departure, however, Colts coach Frank Reich won't look outside the building for his next top assistant. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Indianapolis is set to promote quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

Hired by Reich as part of the coach's original staff in 2018, the 41-year-old Brady has spent the last two seasons serving as the Colts' QBs coach, overseeing both Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers under center. Now, he'll be tasked with assisting Reich with game preparation, not to mention weathering an offseason that figures to include a drastic overhaul at QB, with Rivers retiring. Since Reich has led the Colts, he's also served as the team's play-caller, indicating Brady won't have those responsibilities.

Undrafted out of Division II Cal State Northridge in 2002, Brady spent seven seasons as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League before beginning his coaching career. A wide receivers coach for the Montreal Alouettes from 2009-2011, he was promoted to offensive coordinator with the team in 2012, then spent the following five seasons in the same position with the Toronto Argonauts. After one year as the Colts' assistant QBs coach in 2018, he was promoted to the lead QBs coach spot in 2019.