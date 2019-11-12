Colts to reportedly work out free agent kickers in wake of Adam Vinatieri's continued struggles

Adam Vinatieri's struggles this season left him reportedly contemplating retirement just two weeks into the regular season. Vinatieri, a future Hall of Famer who is in his 24th season, was talked out of retirement by the Colts and has continued to be their kicker.

While he's had his moments (making two kicks of over 50 yards in a Week 8 win over the Broncos), Vinatieri's struggles have continued. He's missed five field goal and six point-after attempts this season. He shanked a 43-yard attempt at the end of the Colts' Week 9 loss in Pittsburgh. His missed extra point on Sunday contributed to the Colts' home loss to the Dolphins. Vinatieri's ongoing struggles have inspired the Colts' decision to work out free agent kickers on Tuesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported.

"As of Monday night, no decision had been made on the status of Adam Vinatieri," Graziano wrote via Twitter, "but the Colts want to get a look at what their options are in case they decide to make a change."

The Indianapolis Star has released a list of possible free agent kickers that may be part of the Colts' workout. Among them are former Colts Cody Parkey and Cole Hedlund. Parkey, traded from Indianapolis to Philadelphia in 2014, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie before enduring a rocky 2018 season with the Bears that included his missed field goal in the Chicago's playoff loss to the Eagles. He had a three-week stint with the Titans earlier this year, making all three of his field goal attempts and all but one of his six point-after attempts. Hedlund, who has never attempted a regular season kick, went 6-of-8 on field goal attempts during the preseason but was just 3-of-5 on kicks beyond 40 yards.

Another name to keep an eye on is Josh Gable, a former European soccer player who tried out for the Colts in 2017. Gable, who recently had a stint with an indoor football team, gained internet fame with some of his kicking videos that can be found on YouTube.

While the Colts -- who have lost two straight after a 5-2 start -- are reportedly going to look at other options at kicker, head coach Frank Reich assured reporters following Sunday's loss that he has not lost faith in his 46-year old kicker.

"It's the track record, and it's what we see in practice," Reich said of Vinatieri, via ESPN's Mike Wells. "I believe this guy, mentally, to be one of the toughest guys to ever play. To do what he's done in his career. That's what's going into [sticking with him]. There was a stretch there of about four or five weeks where the operation was good for four or five weeks there. These misses have come in small bunches. There is an expectation there. We need to make those."