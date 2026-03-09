For the second offseason in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for a wide receiver. The Steelers have struck a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in a late-round pick swap, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Pittsburgh is also signing Pittman to a new three-year, $59 million extension, as the pass catcher had just one more year remaining on the $71.5 million contract he signed in 2024.

This move comes just minutes after the Colts extended one of their other wideouts, as they agreed to terms with Alec Pierce on a four-year, $116 million deal that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in free agency history. Pierce was considered to be one of the top free agents this year, and the Colts broke the bank to keep him. That left Pittman expendable.

Last season, Pittman caught 80 passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns. The former second-round pick and son of Super Bowl champion Michael Pittman has recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his six years, including a 1,152-yard campaign in 2023.

The Steelers were in the market for some wide receiver help as they turn the page on the Mike Tomlin era. DK Metcalf, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last year, was the Steelers' leading receiver in 2025, as he caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played. No other player crossed 490 yards receiving. Pittman will automatically help Mike McCarthy's passing attack, but the Steelers still have to figure out who their quarterback will be.

