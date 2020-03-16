Colts trade No. 13 overall pick to 49ers in exchange for DeForest Buckner, per report

The Indianapolis Colts are sending the No. 13 overall selection to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Indianapolis is giving Buckner an extension that is worth $21 million, presumably annually. Indianapolis had a lot of interest in Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before he was scooped up at No. 19 overall by the Titans last year, so this isn't the first time they've shown interest in acquiring a game-changing three-technique defensive lineman to add to their defensive front.

Buckner, 25, had 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two pass deflections for the NFC champion 49ers. The former No. 7 overall selection had recorded 12 sacks the prior year. The Hawaii native was named a second team All-Pro this past season. He was selected to his only Pro Bowl the prior year.

San Francisco had a deep pool of pass rushers that also includes Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. The 49ers had agreed to a long-term extension with Armstead earlier in the day, which likely spurred trade action for Buckner. They were No. 25 in salary cap space at last check with roughly $16.4 million, according to Spotrac.com.

San Francisco now holds the No. 13 and No. 31 overall selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will take place Apr. 23-25 as originally expected. Indianapolis' first pick will now occur at No. 34 overall. They entered the day's festivities with the third-most salary cap space ($70.1 million); trailing only the Dolphins and Bills.

It has been a wild first day of free agency with trades involving household names like DeAndre Hopkins and David Johnson. Tight end Austin Hooper re-set the market for the position ahead of a new deal for George Kittle. Stay tuned to CBSSports.com for more as the crazy offseason continues to unfold.

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned Apr. 23-25. However, fans will not be permitted to attend the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.