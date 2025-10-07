With Spencer Shrader out for the season, the Indianapolis Colts apparently found their next field goal kicker. The team is signing veteran and one-time Colt Michael Badgley, according to NFL Media. Badgley, 30, hasn't played in NFL since he tore his hamstring last summer. Prior to getting injured, he was enjoying a successful run with the Lions that included making each of his three field goal attempts during Detroit's 2023 playoff run.

Badgley played for five franchises since he broke into the NFL in 2018. After spending his first three seasons with the Chargers, Badgley played for four teams over the next two seasons that included 12 games with the Colts during the 2021 season. Badgley played well during his first go-around in Indianapolis as he made 85.7% of his field goal attempts and each of his 39 point-after tries.

After just one game with the Lions, Badgley spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Lions, where he made 83.% of his field goal and all 33 of his point-after attempts.

Badgley spent the majority of the 2023 season on Detroit's practice squad before he was called upon to replace Riley Patterson late in the season. Badgley delivered as he made each of his seven field goal attempts that included a game-winning, 54-yard field goal against the Rams in the wild-card round that sealed the Lions first playoff victory in 32 years.

Badgley is now called upon to replace Shrader, who recently earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month prior to suffering his season-ending injury. Shrader made all but one of his 14 field goal attempts and each of his 14 point-after attempts this year while helping the Colts get off to a surprising 4-1 start.