Colts unveil new Andrew Luck banner at Lucas Oil Stadium to thank him following retirement

When Andrew Luck announced his retirement after a Colts preseason game, it sent shockwaves through the NFL world. On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts unveiled a banner at Lucas Oil Stadium thanking Luck for his services over the years.

It was a privilege watching you play, 12. pic.twitter.com/XhZrukTVcw — Lucas Oil Stadium (@LucasOilStadium) August 29, 2019

The Colts previously had a banner of Luck alongside banners of T.Y. Hilton and Adam Vinatieri. Now, the organization has decided to embrace Luck's retirement and appreciate the success that he brought to the team.

Luck had been battling multiple injuries over the last few seasons and was dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for the 2019 preseason.

"I've been stuck in this process," Luck said about his decision to retire. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

Luck finished his seven-year NFL career with 23,671 passing yards and 171 passing touchdowns while completing 60.8 percent of his attempts. The star quarterback was selected with the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft after Indianapolis moved on from Peyton Manning.

The Colts will now turn to Jacoby Brissett as they attempt to move on from Luck era.