Colts unveil Peyton Manning statue: Letterman shows up, Goodell gets booed

Manning led the Colts to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title while in Indianapolis

manning-statue-unveiled.jpg
Manning is now immortalized outside Lucas Oil Stadium. Twitter/@GreggDoyelStar

Peyton Manning spent 13 seasons with the Colts, where he won 141 regular-season games and led the team to 11 playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl title in February 2007. On Saturday, the franchise honored the future first-ballot Hall of Famer with a statue in his likeness outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The guest list was as long as it was distinguished. In addition to many of Manning's former teammates, speakers included Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett, Hall of Famers and Colts legends Tony Dungy and Bill Polian and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In related news:

Indiana native David Letterman was a surprise attendee ...

... and he came with the jokes:

Jeff Saturday, Manning's longtime center, had jokes too.

There was also a statue unveiling:

Manning penned a letter to Colts fans before the ceremony:

He was predictably gracious during his speech:

And fittingly, perhaps, Manning ended things with one final pass:

In addition to the statue, Manning's No. 18 jersey will be retired and he will be the 14th member inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Dungy and Polian.

