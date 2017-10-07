Colts unveil Peyton Manning statue: Letterman shows up, Goodell gets booed

Manning is now immortalized outside Lucas Oil Stadium. Twitter/@GreggDoyelStar

Peyton Manning spent 13 seasons with the Colts, where he won 141 regular-season games and led the team to 11 playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl title in February 2007. On Saturday, the franchise honored the future first-ballot Hall of Famer with a statue in his likeness outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The guest list was as long as it was distinguished. In addition to many of Manning's former teammates, speakers included Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett, Hall of Famers and Colts legends Tony Dungy and Bill Polian and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In related news:

Peyton Manning statue unveiling: Goodell showed up and EVERYONE booed #NoFunLeague — Trevor Hale (@TrevorHale8) October 7, 2017

Indiana native David Letterman was a surprise attendee ...

Dave #Letterman: "Where the hell's my statue?" "Eli and Peyton have the same number of wins" "I was told this was a roast!" #ThankYouPeyton — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) October 7, 2017

... and he came with the jokes:

David Letterman in his element: "Look around people, when I lived here it was like a minimum security prison with a racetrack." — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 7, 2017

Dave #Letterman: "Where the hell's my statue?" "Eli and Peyton have the same number of wins" "I was told this was a roast!" #ThankYouPeyton — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) October 7, 2017

"I was on television for 30 years. Where the hell's my statue?" - David Letterman, at Peyton Manning statue unveiling. (Via WRTV stream) pic.twitter.com/6u1DyHeAj0 — Amy Gill (@amygillsports) October 7, 2017

Jeff Saturday, Manning's longtime center, had jokes too.

Jeff Saturday "At least my butt should be in this statue!" #Colts #ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/PjEmeZ5O79 — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) October 7, 2017

There was also a statue unveiling:

Peyton Manning statue unveiled in Indy! pic.twitter.com/5MkM5IGilP — TribStarHoward (@TribStarHoward) October 7, 2017

Very emotional to be here honoring Peyton today. The fans, his teammates & our Colts staff all acknowledging his contributions to the city. pic.twitter.com/wVIDJsH8Eo — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 7, 2017 #ThankYouPeytonpic.twitter.com/AR3P4CfKK1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2017

Manning penned a letter to Colts fans before the ceremony:

He was predictably gracious during his speech:

"Nothing short of mind boggling," Peyton says of this statue and this weekend. Irsay hops up and hugs him. pic.twitter.com/QLdTspypnB — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 7, 2017

Peyton reacts to the statue: pic.twitter.com/tHkd5urWCl — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 7, 2017

And fittingly, perhaps, Manning ended things with one final pass:

In addition to the statue, Manning's No. 18 jersey will be retired and he will be the 14th member inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Dungy and Polian.