Outside of a backdoor cover that some bettors were interested in during the final minutes of the Indianapolis Colts' win over the New York Jets, Bobby Okereke's interception off Josh Johnson sealed a piece of NFL history. The Colts defeated the Jets 45-30, which ended up the 1,069th unique final score in NFL history.

NFL scorigami was following along the unique final score -- the third new final score we've had in the league this year. The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Houston Texans 31-5 in Week 7 -- a more unique final than this one -- and the Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants 38-11 in Week 6. One would have believed 45-30 could have been accomplished before, yet this was the first final score of this number.

The scorigami was in jeopardy in the final minute as Johnson and the New York Jets were driving to make the game a one-score affair. Johnson got the Jets to the Colts' 7-yard line with 50 seconds left and faced a first-and-goal when his pass intended for Keelan Cole was intercepted by Okereke, preserving the scorigami.

If the Jets scored a touchdown and kicked an extra point, the 45-37 score would have been the first in the NFL since 2005 -- when the Colts beat the Chicago Bears. If the Jets scored a touchdown and went for two -- and failed to convert -- the 45-36 final would have been a first in NFL history (which would have been a different scorigami). If the Jets converted the two-point attempt, the 45-38 final would have been the first final score with those totals since 2011.

Of course the Jets scoring a touchdown would have been a backdoor cover (New York was +10 entering the game), which seemed impossible considering they trailed 42-10 in the third quarter. At least the league was fortunate to get a scorigami.

The three scorigamis are still well below the 12 last year. There's still nine more weeks to catch up to that total.