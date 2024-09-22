The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) will try to get their first win of the season when they host the Chicago Bears (1-1) in a Week 3 battle on CBS and Paramount+. Indianapolis hasn't looked abysmal in its first two games of the season, but poor defense and inconsistency from Anthony Richardson sends the Colts into Week 3 without a win. Meanwhile, Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams is still in search of his first NFL touchdown pass and some offensive help from running back D'Andre Swift. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is at 1 p.m. ET. The Colts are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Bears odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.

How to watch Bears vs. Colts

Colts vs. Bears date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Colts vs. Bears time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Bears TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Bears streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Bears vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Bears game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Colts vs. Bears, the model is picking Chicago to cover the spread. Indianapolis has the 31st-ranked total defense in the NFL, which opens the door for Williams to find the endzone for the first time in his professional career. The run defense is especially bad, so there is an opportunity for Swift to get going after averaging just 2.0 yards per 24 carries with zero touchdowns to start the season.

Chicago's defense, meanwhile, was able to hold C.J. Stroud and an explosive Houston Texans offense to just a one-touchdown victory in Week 2. The Bears may not run away with this away game, but the model is confident in them to cover the spread on Sunday.

