The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Philip Rivers to help them get back to the NFL Playoffs. Now, they must get past the NFL's hottest team when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Rivers has led one of the league's top 10 offenses in total yards and scoring, while the defense has been just as strong as the Colts (11-5) have won six of their last eight games. The Bills (13-3) have won nine of their last 10 games behind a high-powered offense led by quarterback Josh Allen.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 6.5-point favorite in its latest Colts vs. Bills odds, while the over-under is 51.5.

Colts vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -6.5

Colts vs. Bills over-under: 51.5

Colts vs. Bills money line: Indianapolis +245, Buffalo -290

Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 741 yards and seven TDs over the past six games

Bills: QB Josh Allen has 15 touchdown passes over the past five games

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has covered eight straight games, the longest streak in the NFL since 2018, and has won its last six by double-digits. Quarterback Josh Allen leads the league's No. 2 offense in scoring (31.3 points per game) and total yards (396.4). The third-year pro ranks fifth in the NFL with 4,544 yards, has thrown 37 TD passes, and also rushed for 421 yards. He faces a Colts defense that is 20th in the NFL against the pass (241.6 yards per game).

The home team has covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams, and receiver Stefon Diggs leads the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535). The defense is led by a secondary that features All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries). The unit has forced 26 turnovers, third-most in the league.

Why the Colts can cover

Over the past three seasons, underdogs are 11-1 against the spread in Wild Card games, and Rivers is leading an offense that scores 28.2 points (ninth in NFL) and averages 378.1 yards (10th). He has more than 4,000 passing yards for the 12th time in his 17 seasons and 23 TD passes.

Rivers was part of offseason upgrades that included rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 TDs, and receiver Michael Pittman (501 yards).

DeForest Buckner is among the additions who have made a difference on the other side of the ball, notching 9.5 sacks for the Colts, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games. He also helps anchor a unit that ranks second against the run (90.5 yards per game).

