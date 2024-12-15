Two AFC teams in search of a playoff berth face off in a pivotal NFL Week 15 showdown as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (8-5) host Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are coming out of their bye weeks looking to stay in the win column. The Broncos are on a three-game win streak thanks to a 41-32 win against the Cleveland Browns their last time out, while the Colts narrowly defeated the New England Patriots 25-24 in Week 13. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 4-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Colts vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Colts date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Broncos vs. Colts time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Colts vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Broncos vs. Colts, the model is backing Denver to cover the spread. Sean Payton's team is an impressive 10-3-0 against the spread this season and has covered in four straight, including two home games. The Colts, meanwhile, have been less consistent in covering and have failed to do so in four of their last five games before their bye week.

Denver's defense is one of the toughest in the NFL and is especially tough against the rush. Denver will be well-rested when it attempts to contain Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. Indy's own defense ranks 29th in the league, and its inconsistency could open the door for Nix and Courtland Sutton to have big games.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on any device you want.