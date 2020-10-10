The Cleveland Browns will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Indianapolis is 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The latest Browns vs. Colts odds from William Hill list this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Colts vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Colts. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Colts vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Colts spread: Browns PK

Browns vs. Colts over-under: 47.5 points

Browns vs. Colts money line: Cleveland -110, Indianapolis -110

What you need to know about the Browns

Cleveland beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 this past Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr. had a stellar game for Cleveland as he scored on a rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for two TDs and 81 yards. He delivered a 50-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 30 passes for 165 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with two TD passes.

Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury vs. Dallas and was placed on injured reserve. Kareem Hunt rushed for 71 yards and two TDs last week. He leads the AFC with five TDs. Hunt has 70-plus scrimmage yards in three of four games this season. The Browns enter the game with eight rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. But the Colts rank first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season.

What you need to know about the Colts

Meanwhile, Indianapolis scored a 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. Mo Alie-Cox had a TD catch last week and has scored in two consecutive games. He has 50-plus receiving yards in two of his past three games. Philip Rivers passed for 190 yards and a TD last week. He ranks fourth in the NFL with a 72.7 completion percentage.

The Colts rank first in the NFL in total defense, with 236.3 yards allowed per game. They also lead in points allowed at 14 per game and passing yards per game (159.3). They rank fourth in rushing yards allowed (77 per game). Darius Leonard, who has two 10-tackle games this season, is out for Week 5 with a groin injury.

How to make Colts vs. Browns picks

The model has simulated Browns vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. Colts? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Colts spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 5 of the NFL season on an incredible 103-69 roll.