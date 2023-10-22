The Cleveland Browns will follow up one of the biggest upset wins of the season with a trip to Indianapolis to face Gardner Minshew and the Colts on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Cleveland's defense stunned the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers 19-17, but enter Week 7 with injury questions surrounding their offense. The Colts, who have lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for the season, are looking to bounce back after a 37-20 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Browns odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

How to watch Browns vs. Colts

Colts vs. Browns date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Colts vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Browns vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Colts vs. Browns, the model is picking Indianapolis to cover the spread. This could be a trap game for the Browns after their big performance against San Francisco, and it still isn't clear if Deshaun Watson will play. PJ Walker threw two interceptions and no touchdowns against San Francisco and is 0-2 with no touchdowns and three picks lifetime against AFC teams.

Since Gardner Minshew also threw multiple picks in Week 6, the Colts will turn to their run game to carry the workload against a stout Cleveland defense. Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss will lead Indy's ground game, while the Browns' running back corps enters Week 7 depleted, with Kareem Hunt questionable with a thigh injury. Sunday's game could be a close one, but the model still sees the Colts covering.

