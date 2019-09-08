Colts vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream as Indianapolis begins the post-Andrew Luck era on CBS, CBS All Access
The Colts begin life without Andrew Luck against a Super Bowl contender in the Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts were delivered a shocking blow with just two weeks remaining to the 2019 season, as franchise quarterback Andrew Luck retired from the NFL at 29 years old. The Colts may not have had Luck for the start of the year anyway as he only participated in three practices since April. The Chargers are dealing with some drama of their own regarding a star player, preparing to have Melvin Gordon's holdout last into the season.
The Colts and Chargers will open the season against each other on Sunday. Here's how to catch the Week 1 showdown:
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
Out is Luck. In comes Jacoby Brissett, the team's new quarterback.
The Colts are a much more talented team than the last time Brissett was the full-time starter in 2017, highlighted by one of the better offensive lines in the NFL and T.Y. Hilton as the top pass-catching option. Brissett has a good rapport with tight end Jack Doyle, even though Eric Ebron is the top red zone threat. Indianapolis will look to make a return trip to the playoffs with a new (well old) quarterback in Brissett, playing in an AFC South that appears wide open without Luck.
Though the Chargers will be without Gordon, they do have Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen to soften the blow. Hunter Henry is back as the starting tight end, which creates a whole new dimension in the passing game. Los Angeles is decimated by injuries to key starters heading into the year, but they still are one of the most talented teams in the AFC.
This is still one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 1, especially since the Colts can make a statement they are still one of the better teams in the conference without Luck. Los Angeles wants to prove it can win without Gordon (and went 4-0 last year without the star running back), because it's possible the Chargers may not have him at all in 2019. Just ask anyone who banked on Le'Veon Bell last year.
Predictions
Check out which team our experts like in this game here.
