Who's Playing

Washington @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Washington 3-4; Indianapolis 3-3-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while the Colts will be looking to regain their footing.

Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, falling 19-10. QB Matt Ryan had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 5.52 yards per passing attempt. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.

Meanwhile, the Commanders squeaked by the Green Bay Packers by less than a field goal, winning 23-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from WR Terry McLaurin and RB Antonio Gibson. QB Taylor Heinicke ended up with a passer rating of 125.70.

Special teams collected 11 points for Washington. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The Colts are now 3-3-1 while the Commanders sit at 3-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only two on the season. Washington's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. We'll see if their defense can keep Indianapolis' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a 3-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.