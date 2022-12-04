The Dallas Cowboys will try to stay hot when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys (8-3), who have won two in a row and four of five, are coming off a 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The Colts (4-7-1), who have lost five of six, dropped a 24-17 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. This will be the team's first meeting since 2018, a 23-0 Colts win at Indianapolis.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Colts vs. Cowboys:

Colts vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -10.5

Colts vs. Cowboys over/under: 44.5 points

Colts vs. Cowboys money line: Colts +400, Cowboys - 550

IND: Colts are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games against teams with a winning home record

DAL: Cowboys are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games in December

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who has completed 124 of 182 passes (68.1%) for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been picked off six times, but has a rating of 95.3. He has also rushed 19 times for 71 yards (3.7 average) and one touchdown, while converting eight first downs. His best game was on Nov. 20 at Minnesota, when he completed 22 of 25 passes (88%) for 276 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-3 victory.

His top target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who leads the team with 64 receptions for 857 yards (13.4 average) and five touchdowns. He has 16 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 35 yards, with 278 yards after the catch and 44 first-down conversions. In a 31-28 overtime loss at Green Bay on Nov. 13, Lamb caught 11 passes for 150 yards (13.6 average) and two TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Despite that, the Cowboys are not a lock to cover the Colts vs. Cowboys spread. That's because Indianapolis is led by running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had 98 scrimmage yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season last week. He will look for his fourth game in a row with 90 or more yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. He has 486 scrimmage yards (121.5 per game) in four road games this season and 855 scrimmage yards (142.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in his past six games in primetime. He needs 122 yards from scrimmage to join Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the only players in franchise history with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage in each of their first three seasons.

Also helping power the Colts is veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who is in his first season with the team. He completed 22 of 34 attempts (64.7%) for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week. Ryan has a 90-plus rating in five of his past six starts against Dallas and has a 90-plus rating in four of his past five starts on Sunday Night Football. He needs 358 passing yards to reach 3,000-plus passing yards for the 13th consecutive year. See which team to pick here.

