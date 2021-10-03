Jacoby Brissett spent four years as the Colts' on-again, off-again quarterback. He was the team's starter in 2017 and 2019 while serving as the backup to Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Now, Brissett will start against the Colts (0-3) as he captains the ship for the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday. He's filling in for Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and will try to hand his former team their first 0-4 start since 2011.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Dolphins are listed as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Dolphins odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under is 42, which is the third-lowest on the Week 4 NFL schedule. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and, in select markets, streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan. Plus, you can stream the game on any device.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Colts

Date: Sunday, Oct. 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Colts vs. Dolphins

Before you tune in to Sunday's Dolphins vs. Colts game, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's proven model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on an incredible 123-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Colts, the model is predicting Indianapolis (+2.5) to stay within the spread. The Dolphins have serious issues on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 30th in points and 31st in yards per play. Brissett's 49 pass attempts in Week 3 without a touchdown are the highest for any QB this year without finding the end zone. Miami has also allowed 10 sacks, which is the third-most in the league.

The Dolphins' run game isn't bailing out the passing game either, as Miami ranks among the bottom 10 in rushing yards. Add up all of the Dolphins' inefficiencies and Miami should struggle against a Colts' defense that does one thing very well: creating turnovers. Indianapolis ranks fourth in the NFL in takeaways, and the model projects Indy picking off Brissett at least once while sacking him multiple times.

With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines combining for nearly 170 yards from scrimmage, the Colts will employ a ball-dominant game plan that limits Miami's opportunities. The Dolphins already struggle to score in the possessions they do have, which is why the model has Indianapolis (+2.5) covering in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.