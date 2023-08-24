The NFL's third and final week of the preseason will feature a prime-time matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. Thursday night's game will be a homecoming for Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator the previous two seasons.

Eagles fans will surely give a City of Brotherly Love welcome to Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is expected to start. Philadelphia fans will not, however, see Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who was reportedly given until Tuesday to find a trade partner.

For the Eagles, there are several position battles to watch that include the one between wideouts Greg Ward and Joseph Ngata. Running back Trey Sermon, a former 49ers third-round pick, is also hoping to secure his place on the Eagles' 53-man roster with a strong performance.

Here's how you can follow Thursday night's action in real time.

How to watch