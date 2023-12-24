The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) on Sunday and both teams are still in the thick of the playoff hunt in their respective conferences. The Colts would be the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the NFL playoffs started today but they're still in play to win the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Falcons are on the outside looking in but are just one game out of first place in the NFC South and a game back in the race for the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 3-points in the latest Falcons vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 44.5 points. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Colts vs. Falcons and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Falcons vs. Colts spread: Falcons -3

Falcons vs. Colts over/under: 44.5 points

Falcons vs. Colts money line: Falcons -155, Colts +130

Falcons vs. Colts picks: See picks here

Falcons vs. Colts live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Colts

Indianapolis is 9-5 against the spread during the 2023 NFL season while Atlanta is an abysmal 4-10 against the number. That includes wins and covers in five of the last six games for the Colts and Indianapolis' pass defense has been particularly dominant during that stretch.

Opponents have only averaged 183.8 yards per game through the air during that span and have been incredibly disruptive all season. The Colts have 46 sacks on the season with Samson Ekuban's 9.5 leading the way. The Colts also have 15 interceptions with veteran safety Kenny Moore intercepting three passes and returning two for touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, the Falcons squandered an opportunity in Week 15 that could ultimately prove to be the nail in their postseason coffin. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 9-7, dropping their overall record to 6-8. The loss dropped Atlanta to third place in the NFC South and 10th in the NFC.

Atlanta is going with veteran journeyman Taylor Heinicke as its starting quarterback for this game after Desmond Ridder struggled against Carolina. In two starts in 2023, Heinicke has thrown for 498 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson struggled mightily last week, recording just 14 scrimmage yards on eight touches and losing a fumble. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colts vs. Falcons on Sunday and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the point spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.