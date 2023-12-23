The Indianapolis Colts hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Christmas Eve battle on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 6-8 overall and 4-3 at home, while Indianapolis is 8-6 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Falcons are coming off a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers and have dropped two straight. The Colts are looking to keep the momentum going after notching a dominant 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 45 points. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Colts vs. Falcons and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Falcons vs. Colts spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Colts over/under: 45 points

Falcons vs. Colts money line: Falcons -143, Colts +119

Falcons vs. Colts picks: See picks here

Falcons vs. Colts live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Colts

Even though Indianapolis has not done well against Pittsburgh recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), they bucked that trend in Week 15. The Colts strolled past the Steelers with points to spare, taking the game 30-13. Gardner Minshew II was outstanding in leading his team to the win, throwing for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Minshew has played well for Indianapolis and has the Colts in the thick of the AFC playoff race. He has completed 63.3% of his pass attempts for 2,739 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Colts will also get a significant boost this week with the return of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who had been out with a thumb injury. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, the Falcons squandered an opportunity in Week 15 that could ultimately prove to be the nail in their postseason coffin. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 9-7, dropping their overall record to 6-8. The loss dropped Atlanta to third place in the NFC South and 10th in the NFC.

Atlanta is going with veteran journeyman Taylor Heinicke as its starting quarterback for this game after Desmond Ridder struggled against Carolina. In two starts in 2023, Heinicke has thrown for 498 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson struggled mightily last week, recording just 14 scrimmage yards on eight touches and losing a fumble. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colts vs. Falcons on Sunday and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the point spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.