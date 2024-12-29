The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they face the New York Giants (2-13) on Sunday afternoon. Indianapolis needs to win out and get help from multiple teams in order to make the postseason field. The Colts have won three of their last five games, including road wins against the Jets and Patriots. New York currently holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but it is trying to snap a franchise-record 10-game losing streak. Colts quarterback Joe Flacco is set to start on Sunday with Anthony Richardson (back, foot) sidelined due to injury.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Colts are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Giants vs. Colts odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Indianapolis is a -386 money line favorite (risk $386 to win $100), while New York is a +301 underdog. Before entering any Colts vs. Giants picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Indianapolis-New York. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Giants vs. Colts spread: Colts -7.5

Giants vs. Colts over/under: 40.5 points

Giants vs. Colts money line: Colts -368, Giants +301

Giants vs. Colts picks: See picks here

Giants vs. Colts streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants should be motivated to win on Sunday, despite being in line for the top pick in the upcoming draft. They are riding the worst losing streak in franchise history and have lost all eight of their home games. They have only gone winless at home one time (1974) during their 100-year history, so they are desperate for a win this weekend.

Quarterback Drew Lock is getting his second straight start this week, and he is facing an Indianapolis defense that has ranked near the bottom of the league in total yards allowed for most of the season. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. leads the rushing attack with 721 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The Giants have covered the spread in five straight games against AFC South opponents, while the Colts are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis could be eliminated from the playoffs if the Chargers and Broncos both win on Saturday, but a loss from either team would keep the Colts alive heading into this matchup. Regardless, they are preparing this week like they are still in the playoff chase. This is their third trip to the Northeast in the last six weeks after beating the Jets and Patriots.

Richardson scored a game-winning touchdown against the Jets with 46 seconds remaining before scoring on a 2-point conversion to beat the Giants with 12 seconds left. Running back Jonathan Taylor was the star last week in a win over Tennessee, finishing with 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the second-highest single-game rushing performance in the league this season. The Giants struggled mightily with Lock under center last week, throwing two pick-6s in a 34-7 loss to the Falcons. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Colts vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Colts on Sunday, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Indianapolis vs. New York spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 208-140 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.