The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) look to get their first win of the season when they host the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) in an AFC South showdown on CBS. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars got an early jump on the Houston Texans in Week 4 but ultimately sustained another loss. They now host a Colts team that lost starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to a hip injury in last week's game but pulled off a 27-24 win with veteran Joe Flacco under center.

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Colts odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Jaguars vs. Colts date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Jaguars vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Colts vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Jaguars vs. Colts, the model is backing Indianapolis to cover the spread on the road. The Jaguars have struggled mightily on offense this season, averaging just 15.0 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Lawrence has thrown for more than 200 yards just once this season and now he'll face an Indianapolis team that is full of confidence after winning two straight.

Flacco is expected to get the start again on Sunday, which bodes well for the Colts. The veteran signal caller was sharp in last week's win over the Steelers, completing 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Flacco's experience is a big reason why the model is backing the Colts to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

