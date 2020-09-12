Get ready for an AFC South battle as the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Colts finished third in the AFC South last year with a 7-9 record. The Jaguars were fourth at 6-10. Indianapolis is favored by eight points in the latest Jaguars vs. Colts odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Colts vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jaguars vs. Colts spread: Jaguars +8

Jaguars vs. Colts over-under: 45 points

Jaguars vs. Colts money line: Jacksonville +340, Indianapolis -420

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts have won 24 of 38 meetings between the teams. Former Chargers star Philip Rivers will make his Colts debut. He passed for 314 yards, three TDs and a career-high 154.4 rating in his last game vs. Jacksonville in December of 2019. Indianapolis will roll out a dual-threat backfield that includes veteran Marlon Mack and promising rookie Jonathan Taylor. Mack has three rushing TDs in his past two games vs. the Jaguars.

T.Y. Hilton has three consecutive games of 70-plus receiving yards vs. Jacksonville. Darius Leonard led all linebackers with five INTs last season and added five sacks. Justin Houston led the team with 11 sacks last season. He has five sacks in four career games vs. the Jaguars. DeForest Buckner, who had 7.5 sacks last year, will make his Colts debut and further strengthens the Indianapolis front.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Gardner Minshew threw for three TD passes in his last meeting with the Colts. He has nine TDs vs. four INTs in six starts at home. DJ Chark has 12 catches for 138 yards and two TDs in his last two games vs. Indianapolis. Chris Conley had a career-high five TD catches in 2019.

Josh Allen led all rookies with 10.5 sacks last season. He has 1.5 sacks in two career games vs.the Colts. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colts winning the first 33-13 at home and the Jaguars taking the second 38-20.

