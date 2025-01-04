The Week 18 NFL schedule features a matchup between AFC South teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention when the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Colts are 7-9 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Jags are 4-12 overall and 1-7 on the road. Jacksonville is looking to build off its 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, while Indianapolis is looking to bounce back from its 45-33 upset loss to the New York Giants. Both teams are 9-7 against the spread this season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson (back) is out for the Colts.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Jaguars odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season.

Colts vs. Jaguars spread: Colts -3.5

Colts vs. Jaguars over/under: 43.5 points

Colts vs. Jaguars money line: Colts -196, Jaguars +162

Colts vs. Jaguars streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts are coming off arguably their worst loss of the season in Week 17. Despite entering the game favored by more than a touchdown, Indianapolis lost to the lowly New York Giants 45-33, ending their hopes for qualifying for the postseason. The Colts will once again turn to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in this game. In seven appearances (five starts) this season, Flacco has thrown for 1,497 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear for the Colts over the last month. The 2021 NFL rushing champion has 546 yards and five touchdowns in his last four games. In 13 games this season, Taylor has 1,254 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 269 carries. He's also caught 17 passed for 133 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars are coming off a win and one of their best performances of the season in their 20-13 Week 17 win over the Titans. Mac Jones, who has filled in for Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) since Dec. 1, threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The Jacksonville defense was stellar in the win, limiting Tennessee to 337 total yards and 13 points.

The Jaguars have one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL to build around in Brian Thomas Jr.. The 6-foot-3 rookie out of LSU was the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has already established himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Thomas enters Week 18 with 80 catches for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns on 122 targets. See which team to pick here.

