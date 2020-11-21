Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Green Bay 7-2; Indianapolis 6-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Green Bay struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 30.78 points per game.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Packers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 this past Sunday. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and QB Aaron Rodgers were among the main playmakers for Green Bay as the former caught four passes for one TD and 149 yards and the latter passed for two TDs and 325 yards on 34 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That receiving effort made it the first game that Valdes-Scantling has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Titans on the road last Thursday as they won 34-17. Among those leading the charge for Indianapolis was RB Nyheim Hines, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Hines had some trouble finding his footing against the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The wins brought Green Bay up to 7-2 and the Colts to 6-3. The Packers are 4-2 after wins this season, Indianapolis 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.