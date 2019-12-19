Colts vs. Panthers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colts vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Carolina @ Indianapolis
Current Records: Carolina 5-9; Indianapolis 6-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indianapolis Colts are heading back home. They and the Carolina Panthers will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Indianapolis and six for Carolina.
A victory for the Colts just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-7 walloping at the New Orleans Saints' hands. RB Marlon Mack had a rough night: he rushed for 19 yards on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 30-24 to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indianapolis rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season. But Carolina enters the contest with 19 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the league. We'll see if the Colts' defense can keep the Panthers' running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 02, 2015 - Carolina 29 vs. Indianapolis 26
