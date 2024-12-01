AFC East meets AFC South as the New England Patriots (3-9) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-7) in NFL Week 13 on CBS and Paramount+. It has been a tough season for the rebuilding Patriots, who most recently fell 34-15 to the Miami Dolphins. They welcome a Colts team that is facing their own battle with inconsistency, losing four of their last five games. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can get for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24). Sign up right here.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is 1 p.m. ET. The Colts are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Colts odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+, which you can get for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24). Sign up right here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get Paramount+ for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24), so sign up right here.

How to watch Colts vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Colts date: Sunday, Dec. 1

Patriots vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Colts vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Patriots vs. Colts, the model is backing New England to cover the spread. The Colts have more consistently covered this season, however, they are 1-3-0 ATS over their last four games. Quarterback Anthony Richardson had a strong outing against the New York Jets in Week 11 but has a completion percentage under 42% in three of his last four games. He could have an even harder time moving the ball downfield in Week 13 because of an injury-plagued receiving corps and offensive line.

Drake Maye, meanwhile, has completed over 59% of his passes in four straight games. He is interception-prone, but will also be going up against a Colts defense that has given up the second-most yards in the league (4,510). It isn't likely the Patriots will rout the Colts, but the model does have them covering the spread in over 60% of simulations. You can stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can get Paramount+ for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24).