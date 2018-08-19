Colts vs. Ravens odds: Picks for NFL Preseason Week 2 picks from expert who's 12-4 on Colts games

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason wraps Monday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38. Before you pick this Monday Night Football game, you need to see what R.J. White has to say.



The 2017 NFL season was extremely profitable if you listened to SportsLine's resident stat geek. White closed the season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of a record 2,748 competitors. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest, the nation's top handicapping tournament. Plus, White is an outstanding 12-4 on spread picks involving the Colts. He has his finger on the pulse of Frank Reich's team.



If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail him, and so should you.



Now, he has studied Ravens-Colts from every possible angle and revealed a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



White knows the Ravens have won 10 consecutive preseason games and head coach John Harbaugh is 28-14 against the spread in games that don't count. They take exhibitions seriously and are as injury-free as a team can be in mid-August, with all projected starters practicing this week.



The Ravens outgained the Rams 403-170 in a dominating preseason-opening victory, though L.A. sat several key starters. Joe Flacco made his preseason debut and completed 5 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a TD, while rookie QB Lamar Jackson got the bulk of the playing time, going 7 of 18 for 119 yards and a TD run.



Just because the Ravens ran roughshod last week doesn't mean they'll cover the spread Monday.



The Colts edged the Seahawks 19-17 in Seattle last week, and of course, the focus was on QB Andrew Luck. He hadn't thrown a competitive pass since Jan. 1, 2017, but didn't show any rust, going 6 of 9 for 64 yards, leading Indy on a pair of field-goal drives. He scrambled, took a sack and his passes were crisp, checking the boxes with his surgically repaired shoulder.



The Colts coaching staff also raved about the play of rookie offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, who pancaked one defender on a Marlon Mack run play. Mack is not expected to play on Monday after suffering a hamstring injury in the game.



White has evaluated all of these circumstances for the Ravens vs. Colts on Monday Night Football and found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must back.



So which side of the spread should you back in Ravens-Colts? And which critical X-factor determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the man who finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament.