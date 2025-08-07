NFL preseason action kicks off Thursday with an AFC standoff as the Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens finished atop the AFC North last season before being stunted in the divisional round of the playoffs 27-25 by the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Colts finished their 2024-25 campaign 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 6-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Colts odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. He is 51-35-2 (+1213) on his last 88 ATS picks in Colts games.

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Ravens vs. Colts on Thursday:

Ravens +6 (-110)

Under 36.5 (-110)

Colts team total Under 20.5 (-110)

The expert notes that Indianapolis is likely the favorite against the spread because they are expected to play some of their starters, including quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. However, White doesn't think Indy's coaches will want to give too much away in the preseason opener or risk injuries against a Baltimore side not expected to play starters. Plus, last season was the first time the Ravens lost a preseason game by more than six points was in 2015.



"The Ravens are an extremely well-coached team, and the depth they have on defense means I don't see this matchup being a walk in the park for the Colts' QBs," White said.





"The only Baltimore preseason opener to go over this number since 2016 did so on a late pick-six, which is certainly in play with the QBs who will be on the field in the second half," White said. "We also have to remember that Baltimore doesn't have Justin Tucker around to boot 60-yard field goals, which he also did in that preseason opener that went over the total."





White adds that even if the Richardson and Jones can drive the offense down the field as they battle for QB1 in the first half, he doesn't think third-stringer Riley Leonard will have much success against the Ravens defense. Plus, Baltimore hasn't allowed more than 19 points in a preseason game since 2015.





