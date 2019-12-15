Colts vs. Saints odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-64 roll

The Saints (10-3) will try to rebound from a tough loss and remain in contention for home-field advantage in the NFC playoff picture when New Orleans hosts the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on Monday Night Football. New Orleans was edged by the 49ers last week to fall to 10-3, while the Colts are 6-7 after a loss to Tampa Bay and cling to faint hopes in the AFC playoff picture. The Saints had won three in a row before running into San Francisco, while the Colts have lost three of the last four since quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned from injury. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is a nine-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Saints odds, while the over-under is 46.5. Before making any Saints vs. Colts picks, be sure to check out the Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Saints vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Saints spread: Saints -9

Colts vs. Saints over-under: 46.5

Colts vs. Saints money line: Saints -432, Colts +327

NO: WR Michael Thomas has 28 more catches than any receiver.

IND: RB Marlon Mack averages 81.8 rushing yards per game.

The model knows the Saints are 17-10 against the spread since 2015 following a loss, and Brees is still going strong in his 19th NFL season. The quarterback leads the league's No. 8 passing offense, which averages 261.4 yards per game, and has thrown for 2,140 yards and 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Michael Thomas has been a strong presence, leading the league in receptions (121) and yards (1,424). Running back Alvin Kamara has 68 catches and 1,074 all-purpose yards.

New Orleans has covered the spread in 45 of its 80 regular-season games since 2015 and its defense should be able to force Brissett's hand. The Saints are fifth in the league in rushing defense, giving up 94.2 yards per game. The front features 300-pounders Malcolm Brown and David Onyemata in the middle and athletic ends Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson. The unit also has 43 sacks this season, led by Jordan's 13.5 (third in the NFL).

New Orleans has plenty of skill-position talent.

The Colts are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 against teams with a winning record and have the league's sixth-best rushing attack. Marlon Mack has run for 900 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games for a unit that averages 133.4 yards on the ground. Brissett is completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,496 yards and 18 touchdowns and has relied on Zach Pascal (547 yards) and tight end Jack Doyle (404) with top wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) out.

The defense allows 99.6 rushing yards per game (eighth in the league) and the Colts are on a 7-0 run against the spread after allowing fewer than 90 yards rushing in their previous game. Tampa Bay had 75 yards last week.

