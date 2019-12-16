Colts vs. Saints odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 95-64 roll

The Colts hope to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when Indianapolis visits New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday Night Football. Indianapolis was derailed in training camp when Andrew Luck announced his retirement, but Jacoby Brissett has earned the team's respect. Still, Indianapolis has lost three in a row to drop to 6-7, and the defense struggled last week in a 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay. Things won't get easier against Drew Brees and the Saints, who are 10-3 and vying for home-field advantage in the NFC playoff picture. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans is a nine-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47 after moving as high as 47.5. Before making any Saints vs. Colts picks, consult the Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Saints vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Saints spread: Saints -9

Colts vs. Saints over-under: 47

Colts vs. Saints money line: Saints -432, Colts +327

NO: WR Michael Thomas has 28 more catches than any receiver.

IND: RB Marlon Mack averages 81.8 rushing yards per game.

The model knows the Saints have covered the spread in both games following their previous losses this season, and Brees and receiver Michael Thomas have been a devastating combination. Thomas leads the league with 121 catches, and they hooked up 11 times for 134 yards against the 49ers. Running back Alvin Kamara also is involved heavily in the passing game with 68 catches for 462 yards, and he has rushed for 612. Latavius Murray has chipped in 533 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

New Orleans has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games, and safeties Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams make big plays for the defense. Williams has four interceptions, while Bell has a pick and five fumble recoveries. Williams has knocked down 13 passes, and cornerback Marcus Lattimore has defended 12. Cameron Jordan is third in the league with 13.5 sacks after 14 weeks, and linebacker Demario Davis leads the team with 95 tackles.

New Orleans has plenty of skill-position talent, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Colts vs. Saints spread on Monday Night Football.

Brissett is the leader of the offense, but running back Marlon Mack has been its best player. He has rushed for 900 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games, and the Colts are sixth in the league with 133.4 yards per game on the ground. Brissett has thrown for 2,496 yards and 18 TDs and Zach Pascal has been his most reliable option with T.Y. Hilton nursing a calf injury. The second-year receiver has 12 catches for 183 yards over the past two games.

Linebacker Darius Leonard is the heart of the Colts' defense, posting a team-high 92 tackles and adding five sacks and four interceptions. Indy has 19 takeaways, with 11 interceptions. Justin Houston leads the team with nine sacks and has three of the unit's eight fumble recoveries.

