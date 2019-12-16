Colts vs. Saints odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 95-64 roll

The Saints will try to feed off the home crowd in prime time when New Orleans hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Saints are a stunning 20-6 at the Superdome since 2017 and 10-5 on Monday Night Football since 2010. They will be looking to take out frustration after a 48-46 loss to the 49ers last week. New Orleans is 10-3 and leads the NFC South by three games, while Drew Brees remains one of the league's top signal-callers. Kickoff for Saints vs. Colts is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans is a nine-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5 after opening at 45.5.

Colts vs. Saints spread: Saints -9

Colts vs. Saints over-under: 47.5

Colts vs. Saints money line: Saints -432, Colts +327

NO: WR Michael Thomas has 28 more catches than any receiver.

IND: RB Marlon Mack averages 81.8 rushing yards per game.

The model knows the Saints are 34-11 against the spread in regular-season games since 2017 and Brees is a big reason for their success. The NFL's all-time passing yardage leader has plenty left in the tank, and wide receiver Michael Thomas is helping to keep him young. The fourth-year star has been on the receiving end of more than one-third of the team's completions and leads the league in receptions and yards (1,424).

The Saints' defense is in the middle of the pack, but strong against the run, allowing just 94.2 yards per game. End Cameron Jordan is a star, ranking third in the league with 13.5 sacks, and he gets backup from linebacker Demario Davis, who has 95 tackles and three sacks. The unit also gets game-breaking plays from safeties Marcus Williams (four interceptions) and Vonn Bell (five fumble recoveries).

New Orleans has plenty of skill-position talent, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Colts vs. Saints spread on Monday Night Football.

Brissett is the leader of the offense, but running back Marlon Mack has been its best player. He has rushed for 900 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games, and the Colts are sixth in the league with 133.4 yards per game on the ground. Brissett has thrown for 2,496 yards and 18 TDs and Zach Pascal has been his most reliable option with T.Y. Hilton nursing a calf injury. The second-year receiver has 12 catches for 183 yards over the past two games.

Linebacker Darius Leonard is the heart of the Colts' defense, posting a team-high 92 tackles and adding five sacks and four interceptions. Indy has 19 takeaways, with 11 interceptions. Justin Houston leads the team with nine sacks and has three of the unit's eight fumble recoveries.

