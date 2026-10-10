While it is certainly not a playoff game, Sunday's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts will probably feel like one.

Both teams are 2-2 and could use a win to strengthen their position in their respective divisions. Indianapolis entered Sunday a game behind the Jaguars in the AFC South. Pittsburgh is trailing both Baltimore and Cleveland by a game in the AFC North.

Standings aside, this is an important game for both clubs. The Steelers need to stack wins during the season's first eight weeks as their schedule becomes much tougher after their Week 9 bye. A loss on Sunday would do considerable damage to their playoff chances. The Colts, after starting the season 0-2, can get over .500 for the first time if they can win in a city that has historically been a house of horrors for the franchise.

Where to watch Colts vs. Steelers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -3, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Last time we met

The two teams last played each other less than a year ago. In Pittsburgh in Week 9, the Steelers recorded a 27-20 win on the strength of six forced turnovers. Pittsburgh led 27-7 with 6:51 left before the Colts scored two late touchdowns.

The Steelers' defense recorded three interceptions of Daniel Jones, who was also sacked five times. Two of those sacks were courtesy of Alex Highsmith, who also had a forced fumble. Another standout on the Steelers' defense that day was Joey Porter Jr., who had an interception, a sack, eight tackles and four pass breakups. Porter is now a Cowboy after he and the Steelers were unable to reach a contract extension.

Neither team was able to establish the run. Jonathan Taylor gained just 45 yards on 15 carries. Jaylen Warren was held to 31 yards on 16 carries, although he was able to find the end zone twice.

One-sided history

The Steelers have owned the Colts over the last 50-plus years. They are 28-8 against the Colts since 1974, which includes postseason wins in 1976, 1995, 1996, and 2005. Indianapolis hasn't won in Pittsburgh since 2008, when Peyton Manning tamed a Steelers defense that won a Super Bowl later that year.

Two of those playoff losses were especially painful for Colts fans. The Colts were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2005 postseason, but their season ended early after Mike Vanderjagt (who at the time was the most accurate kicker in NFL history) missed a game-tying, 46-yard field goal attempt with 21 seconds left. The Steelers went on to become the first sixth seed to win it all.

A decade earlier, the Steelers won the AFC after Aaron Bailey was unable to wrap his arms around Jim Harbaugh's Hail Mary.

No Pittman

Steelers wideout Michael Pittman, a former Colt who caught nine passes for 115 yards last year against Pittsburgh, is expected to miss several weeks after reinjuring his foot. In Pittman's absence, the Steelers will have to lean more on Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard. Expect Aaron Rodgers to also get tight ends Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth involved in the passing game.

Colts excel in the red zone, possession downs

Few teams have been better than the Colts' offense inside the 20-yard line. Indianapolis has come away with touchdowns on nine of its 12 trips inside the red zone, which is the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

The Colts' defense has been even better on third down. Opponents have converted on just 14 of their 48 (29.2%) third-down attempts, which is the fourth-lowest success rate in the NFL. Conversely, the Steelers' offense is just 28th in the NFL on third down, and their defense is 17th in the league in red zone efficiency.

Prediction

Pittsburgh has a clear advantage in this game. The Steelers are 30th in the NFL in rushing but are eighth in average yards per carry. On Sunday, they'll face a Colts defense that is 28th in the league in average yards-per-carry allowed (4.8). That could mean a big game for Warren, who ran for a combined 220 yards in Pittsburgh's last two games. Warren should be fresh as it will be 10 days since the Steelers' last game.

Score: Steelers 24, Colts 20