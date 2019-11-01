Colts vs. Steelers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from advanced computer model

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is 3-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while Indianapolis is 5-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Colts are ranked first in the AFC South, while Pittsburgh is ranked second in the AFC North. The Colts have won three consecutive games, while the Steelers have won two straight, including Monday's 27-14 come-from-behind victory over the Miami Dolphins. Indianapolis enters Sunday's matchup favored by one-point in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42. Before entering any Steelers vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 25-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Steelers vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Pittsburgh has been extremely tough to beat at Heinz Field. In fact, the Steelers are 7-3 in their last 10 games at home. In Monday's home victory over the Dolphins, quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster also played extremely well against Miami, hauling in five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was Smith-Schuster's first 100-yard game in 2019.

The Colts, meanwhile, were able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Broncos last week, winning 15-13. Running back Marlon Mack was instrumental in Indianapolis' victory, recording 19 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Jack Doyle also had a strong showing against the Broncos, securing four catches for 61 yards.

Two statistics to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Colts rank 11th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, averaging 128.4 yards on the ground. However, the Steelers enter Sunday's matchup boasting a top-10 total defense, giving up just 336.6 yards per game to opposing offenses. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

So who wins Colts vs. Steelers? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Colts spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.