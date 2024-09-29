AFC South meets AFC North as Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) host Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) in Week 4 on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts are coming off their first win of the season, holding off the visiting Chicago Bears for a 21-16 victory. Meanwhile, the Steelers have managed to stay perfect through the first three weeks of the season thanks to their stellar defense. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 2-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.

How to watch Steelers vs. Colts

Colts vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Colts vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Colts vs. Steelers, the model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread on the road. Despite managing less than five yards per play, Pittsburgh's offense has played a clean game with Fields under center. The Steelers' primary weapon has been their defense, which tops the NFL with just 229.7 yards per game allowed and only two touchdowns allowed through three games.

Pittsburgh ranks fourth with four turnovers, and Richardson has already thrown six interceptions this season while totaling 30 sack yards. Even with the line being razor thin, the model has the Steelers covering in well over 50% of simulations.

