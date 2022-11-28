Teams on the fringes of the NFL playoff picture will clash on Monday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers (3-7), who are trying to avoid their first losing record in two decades, have had just six losing seasons since 1971. The Colts (4-6-1), who have made the postseason just twice in the past seven years, have not finished lower than third in the AFC South standings since 2011. Pittsburgh has won the last seven regular-season meetings between the teams, and each team has gone 1-1 straight-up the last two games.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Steelers vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Steelers spread: Indianapolis -2.5

Colts vs. Steelers over/under: 39.5 points

Colts vs. Steelers money line: Steelers +118, Colts -140

PIT: Steelers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

IND: Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Colts can cover

Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 23 of 32 attempts (71.9%) for 213 yards last week against Philadelphia and will look for his third game in a row without an interception. Ryan has seven touchdowns with one interception and a 104.2 rating in four home starts this season. He has 350 or more passing yards in two of his past three home starts and is looking for his third start in a row versus Pittsburgh with 285 or more passing yards and a 95-plus rating. Ryan has seven touchdowns with zero interceptions and a 107.1 rating in his past four starts against AFC North opponents. He also has six touchdowns and zero interceptions in his past five Monday Night Football starts.

Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 84 yards and his third touchdown of the season last week. He is looking for his third game in a row with 90 or more yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD and has 75 or more scrimmage yards in three of four home games this season. He rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the last meeting with Pittsburgh and is looking for his sixth game in a row in primetime with 100 or more scrimmage yards.

Why the Steelers can cover

Despite that, the Colts are not a lock to cover the Steelers vs. Colts spread. That's because rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has played better of late and is coming off a solid outing against the Bengals, completing 25 of 42 attempts for 265 yards and one touchdown. In seven games this season, Pickett has completed 155 of 237 passes (65.4%) for 1,426 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off eight times, but has not thrown an interception since Oct. 30 in the loss to Philadelphia.

Running back Najee Harris also leads the offense. He tops the team with 148 carries for 550 yards (3.7 average) and three touchdowns. Harris also has 28 receptions for 138 yards (4.9 average) and two scores, converting nine first downs in the passing attack. Harris has rushed for 189 yards over the past two games, including 99 in a 20-10 over the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13.

