Teams hoping to turn their fortunes around will meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Steelers (3-7), who have not had a losing record since 2003 when they were 6-10, are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Colts (4-6-1), who finished 9-8 a year ago, are coming off a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Indianapolis is 1-1 under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Colts picks or NFL bets, you have to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has broken down Colts vs. Steelers on MNF. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Steelers vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Steelers spread: Indianapolis -2.5

Colts vs. Steelers over/under: 39.5 points

Colts vs. Steelers money line: Steelers +118, Colts -140

PIT: Steelers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

IND: Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Colts vs. Steelers: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Colts can cover

Matt Ryan is expected to make his third consecutive start since the arrival of Saturday. In nine games this season, Ryan leads the Indianapolis passing attack, completing 247 of 357 passes (69.2%) for 2,443 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has a rating of 87.1. His best game was Oct. 16 in a 34-27 win over Jacksonville. In that game, he completed 42 of 58 attempts (72.4%) for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rushing attack and has rushed for 100 or more yards in two games this season. For the year, Taylor has carried 151 times for 693 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 66-yarder. He has also converted 32 first downs and caught 21 passes for 97 yards (4.6 average). See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Despite that, the Colts are not a lock to cover the Steelers vs. Colts spread. That's because rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has played better of late and is coming off a solid outing against the Bengals, completing 25 of 42 attempts for 265 yards and one touchdown. In seven games this season, Pickett has completed 155 of 237 passes (65.4%) for 1,426 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off eight times, but has not thrown an interception since Oct. 30 in the loss to Philadelphia.

Running back Najee Harris also leads the offense. He tops the team with 148 carries for 550 yards (3.7 average) and three touchdowns. Harris also has 28 receptions for 138 yards (4.9 average) and two scores, converting nine first downs in the passing attack. Harris has rushed for 189 yards over the past two games, including 99 in a 20-10 over the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13. See which team to pick here.

How to make Colts vs. Steelers picks

The model has broken down Monday Night Football's Steelers vs. Colts matchup from all angles. It is leaning Over the total, with the model projecting 41 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. See who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Colts on Monday Night Football And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Steelers vs. Colts spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 155-109 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.