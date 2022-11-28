A pair of struggling teams looking to turn their seasons around will clash on Monday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers (3-7), who have not won on the road since the season -opener, are staring at their first losing season since 2003. The Colts (4-6-1), who have lost four of five, are just 2-3 on their home field in 2022. Indianapolis has not had a losing season since 2019.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a two-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Colts picks or NFL bets, you have to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Colts vs. Steelers spread: Indianapolis -2

Colts vs. Steelers over/under: 39.5 points

Colts vs. Steelers money line: Steelers +118, Colts -140

PIT: Steelers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

IND: Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Colts can cover

Wide receiver Michael Pittman led Indianapolis with six catches for 75 yards in Week 11. He will be looking for his third game in a row with six or more catches and 50 or more receiving yards. Pittman has seven-plus catches and 50-plus receiving yards in four of five home games this season. He also has 55-plus receiving yards in six of seven career games in primetime.

Defensively, linebacker Zaire Franklin led the Colts with 12 tackles and had his first career forced fumble last week against Philadelphia. Franklin will look for his third game in a row with 10 or more tackles and has 11 or more tackles in four of five home games this season. He has a tackle for loss in five of his past six games. Franklin is one of three players in the AFC with six or more games with 10 or more tackles.

Why the Steelers can cover

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has five or more catches in 13 straight road games and five or more catches in 38 games since 2019, fifth-most in the NFL. He had eight catches for 74 yards and a receiving touchdown in the last meeting with the Colts. For the season, Johnson has 51 receptions for 456 yards (8.9 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has 97 yards after the catch with 22 first-down conversions.

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens led Pittsburgh with 83 receiving yards and had his second career receiving touchdown last week. Pickens will look for his third game in a row with a touchdown. He has 33 receptions for 453 yards (13.7 average) with 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more this year, including a long of 36 yards. He has 73 yards after the catch with 22 first-down conversions.

