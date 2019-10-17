Colts vs. Texans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colts vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Indianapolis 3-2-0; Houston 4-2-0
What to Know
Indianapolis won both of their matches against Houston last season (24-21 and 21-7) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Indianapolis will take on Houston at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium after a week off. The Colts are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indianapolis beat Kansas City 19-13 two weeks ago. RB Marlon Mack was the offensive standout of the game for Indianapolis, as he picked up 132 yards on the ground on 29 carries. Mack didn't help his team much against Oakland three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, after losing to Kansas City the last time they met, Houston decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Texans took their matchup against the Chiefs last week 31-24. The team ran away with 23 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Their wins bumped the Colts to 3-2 and the Texans to 4-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 142 on average. Houston has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the third most overall touchdowns in the league at 20. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a slight 1-point favorite against the Texans.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Indianapolis have won five out of their last nine games against Houston.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indianapolis 21 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 09, 2018 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Houston 21
- Sep 30, 2018 - Houston 37 vs. Indianapolis 34
- Dec 31, 2017 - Indianapolis 22 vs. Houston 13
- Nov 05, 2017 - Indianapolis 20 vs. Houston 14
- Dec 11, 2016 - Houston 22 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 16, 2016 - Houston 26 vs. Indianapolis 23
- Dec 20, 2015 - Houston 16 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 08, 2015 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Houston 20
