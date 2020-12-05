An AFC South battle is on tap between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Indianapolis is 7-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Texans have won three of their past four games. The Colts have split their last four games.

Texans vs. Colts spread: Texans +3

Texans vs. Colts over-under: 51 points

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston +150, Indianapolis -170

What you need to know about the Texans

The Texans strolled past the Detroit Lions last Thursday, 41-25. Deshaun Watson, passed for four TDs and 318 yards on 25 attempts. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes without an INT in the past six games. Watson has a 118.4 rating since Week 3, the highest in the NFL. J.J. Watt returned an interception for a touchdown. Watt became the third NFL player to have at least 100 sacks and six touchdowns in his career.

Will Fuller and Bradley Roby have been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Fuller had six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns vs. Detroit. He had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns this year. Roby finished with 37 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. David Johnson, who has not played since Week 9 because of a concussion, is expected to return this week.

What you need to know about the Colts

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was trampled by the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, 45-26. The Colts were down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter. The Titans seized control of the AFC South in the showdown for the division lead. The Colts allowed 35 points in the first half, which was more than they had surrendered in an entire game this season. Indianapolis will try to rebound vs. Houston, as they have beat the Texans 27 times in 36 all-time meetings.

Nyheim Hines led the team with 95 scrimmage yards (66 receiving) and eight catches last week. He has 95-plus scrimmage yards and five-plus catches in two of his past three games. Philip Rivers passed for 295 yards and two TDs with zero INTs last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 275-plus yards and his third in a row with two-plus TD passes. He has 16 TDs vs. three INTs for a 121.4 rating in five career games vs. Houston. Frank Reich has a 2-2 record vs. the Texans.

