The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) gave the NFL its most surprising result in Week 1 when they played to a 20-20 tie. Each team will look for a better result to close out the season on CBS and Paramount+ when they meet each other for the second time on Sunday. Neither side will be satisfied with how this year has played out, but each has a chance to end it on a high note. You can see what happens when you stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 37.5.

Week 18 NFL picks for Colts vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Colts vs. Texans, the model is picking the Colts to cover the spread at home. The Texans have done their best to stay competitive, but at this point, the best thing that can happen to them in Week 18 is securing the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, draft position doesn't change dramatically for the Colts, so sending home fans off with a win should be top priority.

Sam Ehlinger will get one last start for Indianapolis, and despite all the upheaval with the Colts, he hasn't been a liability at the position. In his first start against Washington, he completed 73.9% of his passes for 201 yards, and last week he threw his first career touchdown against the Giants in relief of an injured Nick Foles. Running back Zack Moss had a strong day in the backfield last week as well for Indy with 74 yards on 15 carries, and he should be able to keep that up against Houston, which has had one of the softest rush defenses in the NFL all season.

The model predicts Ehlinger will get over 200 passing yards on Sunday with a strong possibility to throw his second touchdown as a pro. Moss is also projected to pick up 4.17 yards per carry and the Colts are predicted to cover in just over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

